Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 758 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4,545.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

IIPR stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 27.14 and a current ratio of 27.14. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $139.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.22.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.86% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.43%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.