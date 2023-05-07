Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $234,000 in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. UBS Group AG grew its position in Upwork by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Upwork by 977.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Upwork by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $161.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPWK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $308,640.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 964,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,952 shares of company stock valued at $703,735. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

