Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by AAF Wealth Management LLC

AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.3% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $785,273,000. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17,222.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,223,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $422.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.56%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.