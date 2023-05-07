Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities upgraded Incyte from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of INCY opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average of $77.43. Incyte has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. Incyte’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 0.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Incyte by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Incyte by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

