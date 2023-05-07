Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) PT Raised to $31.00 at Mizuho

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GPK stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $26.11.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 322,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 63,915 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 2,172.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 267,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 255,495 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 104.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

