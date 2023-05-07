Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $923,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.4% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 40,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 23,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 73,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,039 shares of company stock valued at $14,153,031. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

