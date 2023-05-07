7,501 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,046,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,046,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,996 shares of company stock worth $16,363,044. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $88.39 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $97.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.