Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 81,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of W stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.05. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $76.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $90,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,612.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $90,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,612.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 6,581 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $233,033.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,923.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,880 over the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on W shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wayfair from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

