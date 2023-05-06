Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,187,000 after purchasing an additional 250,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,945,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,723,000 after buying an additional 249,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Uniti Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,287,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after buying an additional 137,576 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Uniti Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,231,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after buying an additional 123,123 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,033,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $911.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 1.28. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNIT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uniti Group

In other news, CEO Kenny Gunderman acquired 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,244.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

