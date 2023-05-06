Tranquility Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,810 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

