Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,955 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $29,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,412.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $192,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,828.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEVA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.