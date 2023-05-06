Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,515.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $655,050. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $16.01 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Simmons First National had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $324.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

