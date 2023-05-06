SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,585 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,585 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $318,668,000 after purchasing an additional 396,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,062,000 after purchasing an additional 204,210 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,706,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,785,000 after purchasing an additional 234,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 4.2 %

BWA stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BWA. Barclays began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

