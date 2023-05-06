SG Americas Securities LLC Has $417,000 Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

AAT stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.89 per share, with a total value of $1,889,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,577,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,141,392.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $2,158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,197,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,485,327.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,889,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,577,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,141,392.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,000 over the last three months. 35.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

Featured Articles

