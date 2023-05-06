SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 3,053 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in AGCO by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in AGCO by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

AGCO Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 in the last ninety days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $127.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.43. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

