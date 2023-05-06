SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1,205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after buying an additional 6,600,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,961,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,626,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,973,000 after purchasing an additional 386,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after buying an additional 519,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,581,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVLV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of RVLV opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.12.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

