Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 649.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a PE ratio of 390.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

