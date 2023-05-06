Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Issued By Wedbush

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $37.75 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $242,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955,565 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $178,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

