ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

BKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Buckle in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE BKE opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

