ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

EGBN stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $51.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $641.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.55%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

