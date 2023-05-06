ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,901 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,740 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 915,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,752,000 after buying an additional 75,407 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 315,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,225,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.86 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCF shares. Raymond James cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Insider Activity at First Commonwealth Financial

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 313,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,687.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 3,900 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,200.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

