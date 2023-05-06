ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,164 S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Stock Up 3.9 %

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STBA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&T Bancorp

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,658.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.