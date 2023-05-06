ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,236 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NOW by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in NOW by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNOW. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of NOW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

NOW Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DNOW opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.61.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.63 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW Company Profile

Get Rating

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

