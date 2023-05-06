Principle Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $105.66 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,613 shares of company stock worth $7,590,810. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

