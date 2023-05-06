Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 1,181.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.09 million, a PE ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.38. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.39%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 942.86%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

