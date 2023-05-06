Parallel Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 115.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 453.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $66.44 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $4,330,283. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Further Reading

