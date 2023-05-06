Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 267,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 142,644 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 262,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 84,662 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $60.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 325.58%.

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

