Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 80,512 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,512 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 460.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,148,000 after purchasing an additional 935,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after purchasing an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after purchasing an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after purchasing an additional 700,606 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $130,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,941 shares of company stock valued at $54,096,115 in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $137.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

