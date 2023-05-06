Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 16,551 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,551 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

NYSE:TAP opened at $64.89 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $66.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.53, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.84.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -137.81%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

