Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,754 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,680,000 after buying an additional 44,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,575,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,837,000 after buying an additional 67,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,046,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after buying an additional 385,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,454,000 after buying an additional 55,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $4,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,011,876.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $4,330,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 3.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $66.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.97. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.63. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.16%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Further Reading

