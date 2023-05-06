Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Raised to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $204.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.1 %

MAR stock opened at $176.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.02. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $183.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 72.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

