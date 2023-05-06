Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 35,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 48,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $847,000. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $173.67 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.48.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

