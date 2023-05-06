Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 36.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total value of $826,144.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total value of $826,144.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Primerica Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on PRI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.75.

Shares of PRI opened at $182.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.41. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $195.69.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $686.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.