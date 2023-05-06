Kristy Friedrichs Sells 8,370 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 8,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $587,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kristy Friedrichs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65.

New Relic Trading Up 1.5 %

NEWR stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.90. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $80.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEWR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

