KeyCorp Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.7 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $89.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.61, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.36. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 351,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 43,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

