Herbst Group LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Herbst Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.56, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,613 shares of company stock worth $7,590,810 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

