Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 898.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:RE opened at $375.40 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $394.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $365.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.55.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.60.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

