EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stake Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after buying an additional 13,501 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,470,000. AJ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EGP shares. StockNews.com raised EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $171.55 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $180.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.13.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Featured Stories

