Dominic Ng Buys 11,900 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) CEO Dominic Ng bought 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,443,642.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $99,407,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth $57,050,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,823,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,985,000 after buying an additional 671,054 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after buying an additional 667,316 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 17,898.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 647,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,699,000 after buying an additional 644,333 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Articles

