Bank of Montreal Can Takes $272,000 Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,542,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,238,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 603,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,874,000 after buying an additional 119,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $91,810.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,326.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $45,121.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Binstein sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $91,810.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,326.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,814 shares of company stock worth $484,853. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on USPH. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $114.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.82. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $131.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $148.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 79.63%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Articles

