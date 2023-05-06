Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,810. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.86 and a 200 day moving average of $97.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 251.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.