Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Simplicity Solutions LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $3,309,000. Herbst Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 34,357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day moving average is $97.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.56, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,613 shares of company stock worth $7,590,810. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.