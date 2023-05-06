5,584 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 67.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,927,224.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,228,960 shares in the company, valued at $346,850,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,553 shares of company stock valued at $5,592,308. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bentley Systems Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSY. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

BSY opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $43.61.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.