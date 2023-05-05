Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.98.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.