Waycross Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 174.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,458 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.9% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.4 %

JPM opened at $134.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $393.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

