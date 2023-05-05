Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.8 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $39.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $44,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,255 shares in the company, valued at $936,088.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $44,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,088.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $384,415.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,547 shares of company stock worth $5,174,940 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading

