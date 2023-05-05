Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.44 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 8,397.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 199,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 197,332 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 142,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $54.80 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.65.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

