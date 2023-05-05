Reik & CO. LLC Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Reik & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,804 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.3% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 399,972 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,919,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,590 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 31,720 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,232 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $305.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $309.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,767 shares of company stock worth $10,910,811. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

