Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,521,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,638,000 after buying an additional 26,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,831,000 after buying an additional 69,056 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,740,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 334,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $265.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $366.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.02.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.