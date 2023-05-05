Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pearson by 650.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 10.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 8.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,230 ($15.37) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,022.86.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $10.19 on Friday. Pearson plc has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

